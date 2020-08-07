MOMENCE — Kenneth E. Ford, 72, of Momence, passed away Monday (Aug. 3, 2020) at his home, after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
He was born May 17, 1948, in Rensselaer, Ind., the son of Francis and Lois Peterson Ford. Kenneth married Janet Grzetich on June 23, 1979, in Joliet. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Erin and Nic Baker, of Bloomington, and Erica and Eric Gillhouse, of Chesterton, Ind.; one son and daughter-in-law, Alex and Carolina Ford, of Bourbonnais; 12 grandchildren, Leyton, Logan, Regan, Nolan, Ryan, Madden, Emerson and Maren Baker, and Austen, Allyson, Owen and Olivia Gillhouse; one sister, Susan Cowan, of Galesburg; three brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law, David and Roxann Grzetich, of Crest Hill, John Grzetich, of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Daniel and Dawn Grzetich, of Crest Hill.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Donald Ford.
He was retired from the Edmund Allen Lumber Company in Momence, where he had served as co-CEO and was a local farmer.
Kenneth served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Alaska during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of the Illinois, Michigan and Indiana Lumber Dealers Association, the North American Wholesale Lumber Association, the Momence Chamber of Commerce, and founding member of the Kasler Memorial Veterans Park. For many years, he worked on the Gladiolus Festival parade floats and sold tickets at the carnival gate. Ken had also served on various other local boards and committees over the years.
Kenneth enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, reading and remodeling. He also loved playing cards and games with his family and friends.
A public memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
A private celebration of life and inurnment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the Momence Honor Guard, Kasler Memorial or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!