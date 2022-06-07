KANKAKEE — Kenneth C. Emling, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (June 3, 2022) at his home.
He was born Aug. 21, 1938, in Pilot Township, the son of Lawrence and Genevieve (Schmidt) Emling. Kenneth married Caroline Wulff on April 8, 1961, at Immaculate Conception Church.
Kenneth retired from working for the U.S. Postal Service in Kankakee, after 20 years of service. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing and woodworking. In his earlier years, Kenneth enjoyed hunting.
He was a parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church.
Surviving are his wife, Caroline Emling, of Kankakee; one son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Debbie Emling, of Herscher; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Chris and Jeff Reilly, of Kankakee, and Claudia and Brian Noe, of Kankakee; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Patricia Devine, of Ventura, Calif., Mary Lou Murphy, of Cabery, and Danny Hoffman, of Herscher; one brother and one sister-in-law, Mike Emling, of Chatsworth, and Betty Emling, of Cullom; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; three brothers, Gerald, Tommy Joe and infant brother, Ralph; and one sister, Madonna Hoffman.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at St. John Paul II — West Campus, Kankakee. The Rev. Matt Pratscher will celebrate the Mass. Entombment will follow in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association (KVTA).