BOURBONNAIS — Kenneth “Kenny” Eichholz, 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (July 28, 2020) at his home.
He was born April 10, 1938, in Kankakee, the son of Fred and Louise (Hartwich) Eichholz. Kenny married Lillian Bumm on Feb. 21, 1971.
Kenny proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.
He was a machinist for many years at General Foods, a member of Bethel Baptist Church, a past American Legion Commander and a member of the American Legion Firing Squad.
Kenny was a loving and caring person and he loved taking his dog, “Peaches,” for walks.
The family “would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Kankakee Valley and to Home Helpers.”
Surviving are his wife, Lillian, of Bourbonnais; a son and daughter-in-law, Alan (Kim) West, of Bourbonnais; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa (Robert) Harris, of Aroma Park, and Cindi (Doug) Kistner, of Tennessee; six grandchildren, Krista Green, Buck Harris, Andrew West, Jessica West, Cory Kistner and Amanda Kistner; and a great-grandchild, Alexis Green.
Preceding him in death were a son, Victor West; two sisters, Nancy and Louise Eichholz; a brother and sister-in-law, Fred (Ruth) Eichholz; and a great-grandchild, Rae Lynn Harris.
Cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
