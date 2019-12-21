Kenneth Craig

KANKAKEE — Kenneth “Kenny” Craig, 56, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 15, 2019, at Palos Hospital in Palos Heights.
He was born July 24, 1963, in Joliet, a son of Joan Craig. She preceded him in death.
Kenny enjoyed a good bacon cheeseburger and fried chicken. While enjoying a good cheeseburger he loved to watch and collect movies.
Surviving are two sisters, Anna (Salomone) Avalos, of Bradley, and Bonnie Ayala, of Kankakee; one brother, Eric (Monica) Collins, of Kankakee; numerous nieces and nephews, Becky Avalos (niece), Angela Avalos (niece), Ulysses Avalos (nephew), Jose Avalos (nephew), Vanessa Craig (niece), Veronica Pizano (niece), Jose Juan Pizano (nephew), Jesus Manuel Pizano (nephew), and Luz Mariana Ayala (niece). Also surviving are numerous aunts and uncles, Melvin and Gladys Pogliano, Richard and Cheryl Pogliano, Nancy Pogliano, and Lois and Larry Parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!