Kenneth Clayton Merillat Jun 11, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SANDY VALLEY, Nev. — Kenneth Clayton Merillat, of Sandy Valley, Nev., passed away Jan. 18, 2022.A memorial service will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Bird Park Meeting Room, West Station Street, in Kankakee.Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, in All Saints Cemetery, 1839 W. State Route 102, Bourbonnais.Ken was born March 8, 1971, in Kankakee, the son of Kenneth Paul Merillat and Mary Rose (Thies) Merillat.He played baseball and was an altar boy for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bradley. Ken is a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.He worked for CalPortland in Las Vegas, Nev., for more than 20 years as a diesel mechanic.Ken enjoyed exploring the many ghost towns and mines near his home. He loved the mountains. Other interests were jet skis, boats, Baja buggies, dune buggies, all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles.He was preceded in death by his father. The memorial will include his recently deceased mother, Mary Merillat; and great aunt, Sister Dorothy Siemsen, formerly of New York and Kankakee (frswfh.com).Surviving are his two sisters, Michelle (Ron) Kelly and Liane Merillat. He also leaves two nephews and two nieces. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you