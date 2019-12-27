KANKAKEE — Kenneth “Ken” Christopher, 81, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 17, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.
He was born Nov. 20, 1938, in Morris, the son of Elmer and Artell Christopher. Kenneth married Elizabeth Adams on March 12, 1960. She preceded him in death in 2018.
Ken was a retired insurance adjuster. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and photography. Kenneth loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was a member of American Lutheran Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are one son, Kevin Christopher, of Chicago; two daughters, Kimberly Drager, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Karen Anders, of Green Bay, Wis.; one brother, Lee Christopher, of Dwight; and seven grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!