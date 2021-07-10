Kenneth Castongia

BRADLEY — Kenneth J. Castongia, 75, of Bradley and formerly of Limestone, passed away Friday (July 9, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born July 3, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of Rosewell and Lucille (Denoyer) Castongia. Ken married Carol Lamie on June 7, 2006.
Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for Pepsi Cola and UPS Overnight trucking.
He enjoyed spending time with family, his pets, camping, going to the gym to work out with the morning crew at Fit Body U, collecting John Deere items, rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, eating popcorn and bringing laughter to everyone he encountered. He had a great sense of humor.
Surviving are his wife, Carol; three kids, Stefanie (Randy) Meredith, of Minnesota, Brad (Tiffany) Castongia, of Limestone, and Brandi (Russel) Jensen, of Manteno; four grandchildren, Megan (Alex) Russo, Nicole (Andrew) Gagnon, Coty Castongia and Jacey Meredith; one great-grandchild, Lincoln Russo; five stepchildren, Jim (Gretchen) Lamie, Pam (Mike) Wiegand, Larry Lamie, Kurt Lamie and Frank Lamie; along with many stepgranchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and two special cousins, Daniel (Shirley) Hanson and Linda Morrison.
Preceding him in death were his parents; grandson, Riley; stepdaughter, Brenda Richardson; and stepdaughter-in-law, Amy Lamie.
Services will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 12, at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee, with the Rev. Jack McCormick officiating. The service will be at 6 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.