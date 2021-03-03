Kenneth Cabit

MONEE — Kenneth Eugene Cabit, 93, passed away at his home, on the farm, in Monee, on Thursday (Feb. 25, 2021).
He was born Jan. 6, 1928, in Flickerville, Rockville Township, Kankakee County, the son of Stanley (Kuzbicki) and Mamie Mae (Wilcox) Cabit. Kenneth married Thelma Jean Eby on June 30, 1945, in Bradley, and they moved to Chicago. She preceded him in death Dec. 3, 2005.
Also preceding him in death were his three sisters and brothers-in-law, Arlene and Adam Marcukaitis, of Manteno and Monee; Venita and Joseph Marek, of Bradley, and Marle and Donald Schultz, of Reddick.
Surviving are his son, James (Jimmy) Stanley Kuzbicki Sr. and Jeannette Colleen Cabit, of Lincoln; two daughters, Constance (Connie) and Thomas Driscoll, of Hickory Hills, and Linda and John (Jack) Scott, of Oak Lawn; along with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jenny nee Wasniewski and Robert Pedraza, Robert Wasniewski, Douglas Scott and his fiancée, Annette Sunke, Greg Driscoll, Steven and Gina Driscoll, Kenny and Gayna Driscoll, James (Jamey) S. Kuzbicki Cabit, Jr., Christopher Kuzbicki and Hanna Cabit, Kristin, Shannon and Brookelynn Cabit, Elizabeth nee Cabit and Justin Miller; along with Danielle and Joseph Pedraza, Erin Scott, Sarah, Kevin, Anna, Michael and Patrick Driscoll, James (Jayden) Cabit, Hunter, Ryman, Lainey, Logan and Jayce Miller.
Kenny loved his wife, his family, his friends, and his farm. He was generous and giving. He still drove up until late December and handled all of his own affairs. He was sharp as a tack and never needed a calculator. He loved farming and raising his Angus cattle. It took him 40 years to get his homestead and he lived on it almost that many more. He loved to play cards, especially Pinochle and Poker. His family said, “He was loved by us all and will be missed greatly. He wanted to dance with mom again, and now he will.”
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Private family burial will be Monday in Deselm Cemetery.
There will be a memorial celebration at a future date.
Memorials may be made to the Peotone United Methodist Church.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.