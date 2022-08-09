Kenneth Brutlag

NEW BURNSIDE — Kenneth D. Brutlag, 78, a resident of New Burnside since 2003, and formerly a resident of Clifton for more than 30 years, passed away at 3:39 a.m. Aug. 2, 2022, at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

Kenneth was born July 30, 1944, in Woodworth, the son of Elvin and Sena (Schuster) Brutlag.

On Oct. 16, 1965, Kenneth was united in marriage to Iris Stewart, in Crescent City. She survives.

Recommended for you