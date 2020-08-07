MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Kelly Elizabeth Kendall Graves, 57, of McKinney, Texas, passed away June 27, 2020; four days after entering Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Dallas,Texas. Her family was at her side. Kelly fought a long and hard battle with cancer for 18 months.
Kelly was born Nov. 2, 1962, the daughter of Charles and LouAnn Kendall, in Tucson, Ariz. Kelly married Leathell “Ken” Graves on May 6, 2006, in Dallas, Texas. He survives.
The family moved to Kankakee in 1966 where Kelly later graduated from Eastridge High in 1980. A year later, she moved to Dallas, Texas, to start her new life.
Kelly attended college while working various jobs. She started working at Csc, a computer software company, and at her time of death had been with the company for more than 30 years as a project manager.
She enjoyed reading, listening to music, cooking, and spending time with her mom, friends and sweet dog, Bella!
In addition to her husband, surviving are her mother, LouAnn, and stepfather, Walter Barisa, of McKinney, Texas; brother, Tracy Storm, of Kankakee; stepsister, Cindy Kendall Smith, of Arizona; Willie Mae Graves, mother-in-law, of San Antonio Texas; Linda LeClair, aunt, of California; along with several cousins.
Preceding her in death were her father, Charles “Chuck” Kendall; grandparents, Stan and Dorthey Sincavage, formerly of Tucson, Ariz., Charles McDermott, formerly of Coal City, and Louise Matteson, formerly of Wixom, Mich.; along with several aunts and uncles.
“Kelly will be missed by all that knew her,” her family said. “There is an Extra Bright Star in Heaven since she has arrived!”
There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
