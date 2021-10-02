Kelly Geiken

ROSWELL, Ga. — Kelly Wade Geiken, 65, of Roswell, Ga., passed away Monday (Sept. 27, 2021) at his home.
He was born Jan. 26, 1956, in Kankakee, the son of Norman and Marjorie Martin Geiken.
Kelly married Virginia “Ginny” Wilson on Feb. 23, 2002, in Marietta, Ga.
He had been a financial advisor at Edward Jones Investments. Kelly served as a mentor and in several leadership roles within Edward Jones. He helped his clients work toward and achieve their dreams.
Kelly was a member of the Rotary Club and Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce. He was involved with Next Step Ministries and Southeast Cherokee Business Network.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his daughter, Abby.
Kelly was curious, enthusiastic and a people person. He enjoyed fishing, being surrounded by nature and loved all things space-related. He loved animals, including dogs, cats, birds and bugs.
He was a spiritual person and a member of North Point Ministries.
Surviving are his wife, Ginny Geiken, of Roswell, Ga.; one daughter and son-in-law, Abby and Mike Hassett, of Chicago; his mother, Marjorie Geiken, of Kankakee; one sister, Jamie and Robert Glenzinski, of East Peoria; one grandchild on the way (due Thanksgiving Day); two nieces and three nephews and their children; along with many life-long best friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, also at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.