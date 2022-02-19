Kelly Coats

SUMMITVILLE, Ind. — Kelly A. Coats, of Summitville, Ind., and formerly of Kankakee and St. Anne, passed unto eternal life Thursday (Feb. 17, 2022) at Community Hospital in Anderson, Ind., after a short battle with cancer.

He was born April 24, 1946.

Surviving are his wife; his son, Steven Coats Sr. and Tammy Coats, of Bourbonnais; grandchildren, Steven Coats II, Seth Coats and Jessica Coats, and Sienna Coats; many great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles D. Coats and Alice Coats, of Summitville, Ind.; one sister, Deanna Scott, of Danville; along with many nieces, nephews and special great-nephew, Scott Coats.

Preceding him in death were both of his parents; his stepmother; his son, Brian L. Coats; and also a niece.

Kelly was a veteran of the U.S. Army, stationed in Thailand during Vietnam.

He proudly drove a truck, starting as a teenager, and during military services teaching others to drive trucks. Kelly worked for various companies, including Meadow Gold Ice Cream, Hunt Super Services, Hoekstra Transportation, and Tyson Foods. He was also a Teamster for a brief time. He had owned his own trucking company and trucks for a while.

Kelly enjoyed camping with many lifelong friends and family. He was involved with helping many others in various ministries, and The Hope Center of Summitville, Ind. Kelly was a generous man, always there to help others, giving of his time and self. He will be greatly missed by all.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials in Kelly Coats’ name may be made to local food pantries or a charity of the donor’s choice to help those in need.