Kelly Coats

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
For the Kankakee River...Wilmington...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River ice may
also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected Saturday morning.
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain, snowmelt and river ice.
* WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas
immediately adjacent to the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 5.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to continue a slow rise the
next few days, except for localized areas downstream of the
gauge near an ice jam.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially in open
areas, due to wind gusts to 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Blowing and drifting snow resulting in snow covered
roads, sharply reduced visibility and hazardous travel
conditions, primarily in open and rural areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
SUMMITVILLE, Ind. — Kelly A. Coats, of Summitville, Ind., and formerly of Kankakee and St. Anne, passed unto eternal life Thursday (Feb. 17, 2022) at Community Hospital in Anderson, Ind., after a short battle with cancer.
He was born April 24, 1946.
Surviving are his wife; his son, Steven Coats Sr. and Tammy Coats, of Bourbonnais; grandchildren, Steven Coats II, Seth Coats and Jessica Coats, and Sienna Coats; many great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles D. Coats and Alice Coats, of Summitville, Ind.; one sister, Deanna Scott, of Danville; along with many nieces, nephews and special great-nephew, Scott Coats.
Preceding him in death were both of his parents; his stepmother; his son, Brian L. Coats; and also a niece.
Kelly was a veteran of the U.S. Army, stationed in Thailand during Vietnam.
He proudly drove a truck, starting as a teenager, and during military services teaching others to drive trucks. Kelly worked for various companies, including Meadow Gold Ice Cream, Hunt Super Services, Hoekstra Transportation, and Tyson Foods. He was also a Teamster for a brief time. He had owned his own trucking company and trucks for a while.
Kelly enjoyed camping with many lifelong friends and family. He was involved with helping many others in various ministries, and The Hope Center of Summitville, Ind. Kelly was a generous man, always there to help others, giving of his time and self. He will be greatly missed by all.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorials in Kelly Coats’ name may be made to local food pantries or a charity of the donor’s choice to help those in need.