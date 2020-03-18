BOURBONNAIS — Kellie Ann Laski, 49, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (March 15, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born May 13, 1970, in Kankakee, the daughter of Roger and Martha (Warner) Alford. Kellie married James Laski on July 8, 1994, in Kankakee.
She was an R.N. at various locations in Kankakee and Phoenix, Ariz., and was a diabetic educator.
Surviving are her husband, James Laski, of Bourbonnais; parents, Roger and Martha Alford, of Kankakee; mother-in-law, Kathleen Holubek, of Crete; brother, David (Angela) Alford, of Nampa, Idaho; brother-in-law, Timothy (Jennifer) Laski, of St. John, Ind.; two sisters-in-law, Kimberly Kiran, of Crete, and Deborah Zimbauer, of Bradley; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her father-in-law, George Holubek.
Due to CDC mandates, services will be private.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
