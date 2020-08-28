ST. ANNE — Keith Stevenson, 54, of St. Anne, passed away Aug. 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 20, 1965, in Kankakee, the son of Kenneth and Bonnie (Gordon) Stevenson.
Keith married Kim Randalls on March 16, 1991, in Papineau.
He enjoyed gardening, and driving ATV’s and four-wheelers. He loved spending time with his family most of all.
Surviving are his wife, Kim Stevenson, of St. Anne; two sons, Trevor Stevenson and Drew Stevenson, both of St. Anne; his mother, Bonnie Stevenson, of Martinton; and one brother, Kenny Stevenson, of Beaverville.
Keith was preceded in death by his father.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public services.
