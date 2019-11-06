Keith W. Snedden, 63, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (Nov. 4, 2019) at his home.
He was born May 5, 1956, in DuBois, Pa., the son of Leeland and Lillian (Harvey) Snedden. Keith married Orpha Benedix on Aug. 12, 1978, in Cook County.
Keith was the former owner/operator of Keith’s Bait and Tackle in Aroma Park, until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving are his wife, Orpha Snedden, of St. Anne; two sons, Leeland Snedden, of Bradley, and Wade Snedden, of St. Anne; one granddaughter, Haley Grimes; one sister and brother-in-law, Edith and James Longmore, of Erie, Pa.; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Leeland Snedden and Glenn and Karen Snedden, all of Erie, Pa.; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Dean Snedden.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!