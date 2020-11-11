BOURBONNAIS — Keith Movern, 52, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Nov. 6, 2020) at the home that he loved.
He was born Nov. 14, 1968, in Fairbury.
Keith was a graduate of Herscher High School.
He was a member of the Laborer’s Union and had been a cement finisher.
Keith enjoyed his Big Dog motorcycle, listening to country music and spending time with his daughters.
He was a wonderful and loving man, a caring man, a hard worker and a good man. Keith was kind to others and tried to help when he could. He was generous. Keith loved his family and being a daddy to his two daughters was the joy of his life. He loved being a dare devil with his motor cross bike, even his daughters went along with their motorcycle trying to match the feats of their daddy. Boating and fishing were a recreation that he took both daughters on, not sure if any fish were caught, but the time together served as his precious memories.
Keith loved to camp, loved the campfires, the outdoors, and the Covered Bridge Festivals with his family. These were a part of his life that he spoke about with animation and delight. He loved going to stock car races, the louder the better. Taking time to appreciate his yard, he had plans in transforming the outside with Crimson Red Maple trees and flowers.
Country music was his favorite and he loved “cranking” up the volume and singing along. His pride was his motorcycle, a Big Dog, the old-fashioned rigid kind like the bikers used to ride. Keith loved riding with his friends, participating in poker runs and loved the thrills that went along with riding a motorcycle in the country.
To his mother, he was a loving son and best friend. To his daughters, he was their daddy and grandpa to his granddaughter. His life was a life well lived but came too soon. To lose a child we lose our future, to lose a daddy we lose our past. May God cradle him in His loving grace.
“My life was given meaning upon the birth of my son. He brought joy, laughter, and love into our home and our hearts. He was his own person and lived life to the fullest. The shining stars in his life were his daughters and granddaughter, who gave his life meaning and joy,” said Diane Siaroff, Keith’s mother.
Surviving are his mother, Diane Siaroff and her friend Bert; two daughters, Amanda and Alyssa; one granddaughter, Brihanna; one aunt, Nina; one uncle, Jim; and cousins, Kent, Ryan and Jeff and their families.
Preceding him in death were his stepfather, Sirano Siaroff, MD, who raised him as his son; maternal grandmother, Rosadele Siebert; and maternal great-grandparents, Adaline and Glecia Corbett.
A private celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made for his granddaughter’s education.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel.
