Daily Journal obituaries

CHICAGO — Keith Benjamin Fox, of Chicago, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday (July 26, 2022).

He was born Nov. 16, 1946, in St. Paul, Minn., the son of Howard and Mabel (Kitching) Fox.

Surviving are his wife, Maryann (Oczkowski) Fox; daughter, Melissa Fox, of Misericordia Home in Chicago; son, Greg Fox; daughter-in-law Julie (Bumgardner) Fox; two grandchildren, Cameron and Alexis; and one brother, Kenneth Fox, of Momence.

