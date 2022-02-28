CHEBANSE — Keith Ronald Ballantine, 53, of Chebanse, passed away Thursday (Feb. 24, 2022) at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 21, 1969, in Harvey, the son of Kenneth and Joan (Gallagher) Ballantine. Keith married Deanna Culver on July 21, 2000, in Palos Hills.
Keith was a licensed massage therapist.
He was a loving father, husband, brother and son. Keith was a friend to all. He had a smile that lit the room up. Keith was an avid Chicago sports fan, never missing a Chicago Bears game. He had a love for music. You could always catch him at rock n’ roll concerts in Tinley Park. Keith had a passion for massage therapy and had a touch that was healing. He loved animals and was a huge dog person. He was the comedian and loved making people laugh. Keith’s passing leaves a huge hole in everyone’s heart.
Surviving are his wife of almost 22 years, Deanna Ballantine, of Chebanse; one daughter, Allison Ballantine, of Chebanse; two sisters, Meg and Jaime DeLeon, of San Antonio, Texas, and Michelle and Tom Child, of Gainesville, Ga.; two brothers, Kenneth Ballantine and Kevin Ballantine, both of San Antonio, Texas; two special nieces, Abigail Child and Madison Child; as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his grandparents, Mae Ballantine, Roy Ballantine and Margaret Axelson; and one niece, Nicole Garcia.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.