BOURBONNAIS — Kay F. Smith, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (March 29, 2021) at her home.
She was born July 22, 1937, in Sheldon, the daughter of Leon and Amizetta (Fry) Sherrill. Kay married Ronald V. Smith in 1958 in Sheldon. He preceded her in death in 2011.
Kay was a nurse’s assistant at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee.
She enjoyed traveling, visiting Vegas and attending flea markets. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Kay was a member of the Aroma Park United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Ronald V. Smith Jr., of Kankakee, Robbie B. (Michele) Smith, of Manteno; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Rhonda L. (Bobby) Dye, of New Lenox, and Margie (Sam) Headrick, of Texas; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Mark Sherrill, of Aroma Park.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Wesley Sherrill and Jim Sherrill.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, April 2, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Aroma Park Cemetery, Aroma Park.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.