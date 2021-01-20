WATSEKA — Kay T. Norder, 74, of Watseka, passed away Friday (Jan. 15, 2021) at her home.
She was born March 13, 1946, in Watseka, and was raised by Walter and Vera Howe.
Kay married Pat Trumble. He preceded her in death Jan. 31, 1989. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and three sisters. Kay later married Norman Norder on July 3, 2004. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Rocky Trumble, of Birdseye, Ind., and Charles Trumble, of Boise, Idaho; three stepsons, Charles, Jason and Andy Norder; one stepdaughter, Collette Norder; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Marcia Elliott, of Marion; one brother and sister-in-law, who was more like a sister to her, David and Ginger Howe, of Sheldon; and a special friend, Sienna Pettigrew, of Martinton.
Mrs. Norder loved working in the flower garden, cooking and shopping.
She attended Centennial Christian Church and Darrow Church of Christ.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or the American Cancer Society.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
