KANKAKEE — Kay “Kathleen” Norton passed away Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee from COVID.
She was born in Manteno, the daughter of Edmund and Alma Martin.
Kay worked as a teacher’s aide at Limestone School District for many years.
She loved to play cards, read, color, fish and just be with her family.
Surviving are her loving husband, Ralph; her four children, Debra Norton, of Tinley Park, Pam (Randy) Loring, of North Carolina, Mike (Jodi) Norton, of Bourbonnais, and Steve Norton, of Kankakee; along with her grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Krista, Olivia, Abbey, Annie and Leigan; and nine great-grandchildren.
Kay will be sorely missed by many people, including neighbors, friends and family, as she touched the lives of so many people with her generous heart.
Services will be held at a later date due to COVID restrictions.
