WATSEKA — Kay Ellen Hoyer, 83, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (Jan. 2, 2022) in her home, surrounded by loved ones.
Kay was born June 24, 1938, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka, the daughter of Everette Lincoln and Francis (Taylor) Haste.
After graduating from Donovan High School in 1956, she went on to nurse’s training at Illinois Masonic in Chicago, where she graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1959.
After dating only three months, she married Johnnie Glen Hoyer in September of 1959. She kick-started her 41-year career as a Registered Nurse at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. The military took her and Johnnie to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., where she worked as a nurse in Waynesville’s General Hospital for two years. She became the first emergency room supervisor at IMH and continued to work there for an additional 18 years. Kay finished her nursing legacy at Robert’s Clinic in 2000. Kay was still a nurse as she approached her death wanting to know every clinical detail of what was happening to her.
Surviving are her husband, Johnnie Glen Hoyer, of Watseka; one daughter, Deb (Donnie) Denson, of Kankakee; grandson, David Denson, of Kankakee; one sister, Sheryl Haste, of Iroquois; and one brother, Ivan (Gloria) Haste, of Donovan. Kay had numerous “adopted grandchildren” who she held close to her heart as well.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Joan Ehrhardt; and her son, David Glen Hoyer.
As a teen, Kay was involved in 4-H for several years and showed cattle at the Iroquois County Fair. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Kay was a 43-year member of the Illinois State Stock Horse Association and participated in the annual 100-Mile Trail Ride. She was choir director, played the piano and organ and sang at the Iroquois Methodist Church for many years. She was the secretary for the Iroquois County Fair draft horse department for 15 years.
Kay enjoyed camping and completing word search puzzles, but treasured time with her grandson, David, most of all!
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Nurse’s Honor Guard Service at 5:30 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Tom McCann officiating. Burial will be in the Morris Chapel Cemetery near Donovan.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice, Morris Chapel Cemetery or the Iroquois Community Center.
