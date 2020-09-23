WATSEKA — Kathy Kessinger, 67, of Watseka, passed away Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) at Presence Our Lady of Victory nursing home in Bourbonnais.
She was born Sept. 5, 1953, in Watseka, the daughter of Betty (Cahoe) Kessinger and Willard “Poody” Kessinger.
Kathy graduated from Watseka Community High School. She operated a resale shop in Watseka for several years. She enjoyed scrapbooking, working crossword puzzles, watching movies and fishing.
She leaves behind her significant other, Mark Burdick, of Watseka; her mother, Betty Kessinger, of Watseka; her sisters, Sharry (Paul) Davis, of Watseka, Nancy (Bill) Kreznor, of Woodstock, and Debbie Pocica, of Elmhurst; her foster brother, Howard (Mary) Brady, of Effner; her dog, Molly; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her father, “Poody” Kessinger.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the Iroquois County Humane Society or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Per the family’s wishes and current COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required by all who wish to attend Kathy’s services.
