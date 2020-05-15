BOURBONNAIS — Kathy JoAnne Miller, affectionately known as “KJ,” 75, of Bourbonnais, gained her angel wings May 7, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her entire family.
She was born March 3, 1945, in Kankakee, the daughter of Leo and Kathryn Cotsones.
KJ attended the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee.
She was a graduate of Kankakee High School and after single-handedly raising her children, she returned to school to receive her RN Degree from Kankakee Community College. She retired in 2016 after 33 years of dedicated nursing.
KJ was the loving mother of three daughters and two sons-in-law, and a son and daughter-in-law, Kristyne and Glenn Burton, of Trinity, Calif., Kimberly and Brant Fred, of Bourbonnais, Karianne Renville, of Evergreen, Colo., and Daniel and Stephanie Miller, of Kankakee. She was a devoted grandmother to her six grandchildren, Brianna and George Schwass Jr., of Bradley, Kaytlynn Leathers, of Shasta Lake, Calif., McKenna Fred and Brantly Fred, of Bourbonnais, Avery and Logan Duvall, of Bourbonnais, and Alex Williams, of Winnebago. She was a proud yiayia of two great-grandchildren with another due in September, Marlee, George IV and Elliotte Schwass, of Bradley. She was a mentor to her niece, Emma Godreau, of Bourbonnais; and she was the long-time companion of Mr. Lindsay Ingram, of Bourbonnais.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, James L. Cotsones and Michael J. Cotsones; and her two dogs, Suzee Q and Summer.
KJ was a spunky, kind-hearted, nurturer who enjoyed spending time with her friends, family and two beloved dogs, Lucy and Lola. She enjoyed live music, shopping, gardening and cooking her favorite Greek dishes. She was an avid collector of angels, butterflies and all things antique. KJ was a true friend to many, a savior to some, and will be greatly missed by all.
There will be no visitation due to COVID-19 and a private family gathering will be held in her honor.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Hospice of Kankakee Valley or Spay Illinois.
“To the world she was a mother, but to her family she was the world,” the family said.
