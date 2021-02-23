KANKAKEE — Kathy Bonds Burke, 59, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Feb. 19, 2021) at her home.
She was born June 20, 1961, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., the daughter of Jimmie and Mary Dolan Bonds.
In July of 2005, Kathy married Warren Burke at the First Baptist Church in Kankakee.
She had been an LPN at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
Kathy loved spending time with her family and her cats. She was an animal lover. Cathy enjoyed gardening and spending time relaxing on her deck. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are her husband, Warren Burke, of Kankakee; one son Nick and Aneesa Cappellano, of Michigan; one daughter, Christina (Joseph) Williams, of Georgia; two brothers, Jeff and Laurie, of Bradley, and Keith Bonds, of Bradley; and 13 grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Pamela Bonds; and one stepdaughter, Tiffany Shear.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, until the 4 p.m. memorial service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The Rev. Chris Hines will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
