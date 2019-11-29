Kathryn “Kathy” Meissen, 90, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born March 24, 1929, in Chicago, the daughter of George and Kathryn (Foerster) Burggraff. Kathy married Richard Meissen on July 7, 1950, in Chicago. He preceded her in death Oct. 29, 1995.
Kathy was a retired English teacher at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. She was a graduate of Quincy College. Kathy enjoyed reading and traveling. She was an animal lover.
She was a parishioner of St. George Catholic Church in St. George.
Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Richard Jay and Laura Meissen, of Sparks, Nev., and David and Vivian Meissen, of St. Anne; two daughters, Christine Lade, of Bradley, and Suzanne Meissen, of Denver, Colo.; four grandchildren, Kate Markley, Ben Meissen, Ethan Meissen and Nate Meissen; and one great-grandchild, Emmett Markley.
In addition to her husband, Richard Meissen, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Betty Ann Zerega.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. George Catholic Church. The Rev. Dan Belanger will officiate. Burial will follow in St. George Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to New Beginnings For Cats.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!