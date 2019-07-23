Kathryn Mary Arnstrom, 56, of Gardner, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning (July 20, 2019) at her home.
She was born Jan. 11, 1963, in Joliet, a daughter of Ray Allen Hargis, of Gardner, and the Diane Grace (nee Weeks) Hargis. Her mother preceded her in death.
Kathryn was raised in Gardner, where she attended grade school and went on to graduate from Dwight Baptist Academy with the Class of 1981. Following high school, Kathryn continued her education at Hyles Anderson College in Crown Point, Ind., where she earned her teaching degree. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Dwight, and worked as a caregiver for the developmentally disabled prior to becoming diagnosed with cancer. Kathryn was a woman of strong faith, who loved her pets, especially her cats, and always put her family first.
Survivors include her father, Ray; husband, Gus, whom she married Sept. 4, 1999, in Las Vegas, Nev.; two sisters: Rae Ann Cotton, of Braidwood, and Lydia (Jon) Johnson, of Gardner; one niece, Miranda Warren; two nephews, Allen (Dawn) Cotton and Matthew Cotton; two great-nieces, RyLynn and Ericca Warren; and two great-nephews, Dillan Warren and Noah Cotton; as well as three aunts and two uncles.
In addition to her mother, Diane Hargis, who preceded her in death on Jan. 20, 2016; she was preceded in death by her grandparents; first husband, Steve Ambrose; second husband, Larry Walter; brother-in-law, Eric Cotton; one aunt and four uncles.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Reeves Funeral Home, 203 Liberty St., Gardner, with the Rev. Daniel Woodward from First Baptist Church of Dwight officiating. Burial will follow in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Allen and Matthew Cotton, Jon Johnson, David Martin, Kevin Chairo, Dave Meyers, Dylan Light and Tristen Smart.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
