BRADLEY — Kathleen “Sissy” Stankiewicz (nee Manzardo), 71, a Bradley resident, formerly of Bourbonnais and Chicago’s Roseland area, passed away Wednesday (March 18, 2020).
She was a graduate of St. Willibrord High School. Sissy was the wife of Michael T. Stankiewicz. They were married for 51 years. She was the mother of Heather Regnier and Vincent (Deanna) Stankiewicz; grandma of Brandon and Samantha Regnier and Lincoln Stankiewicz; daughter of the late Joanne (nee Romanelli) and Vincent Manzardo; and sister of the late Frank Manzardo.
Visitation will be from noon on Sunday, March 22, until the 5 p.m. funeral service at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights. Burial will be private.
Due to the coronavirus CDC guidelines, the funeral home will allow 10 visitors at a time to visit with the family, practicing social distancing.
For further service information, please call 708-481-9230.
