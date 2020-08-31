PERU — Kathleen G. (Joyce) Martin, 95, of Peru, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday evening (Aug. 26, 2020).
A prayer service will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at the Mueller Funeral Home, 909 Pike Street, Peru, followed by a Mass of christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Church, Peru, with the Rev. J.A. Small officiating.
Burial will follow at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, in St. George Cemetery, Bourbonnais Township.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Kathleen was born Sept. 6, 1924, in Gardner, the daughter of Thomas E. and Helen (Finn) Joyce.
She graduated from Gardner-South Wilmington Township High School at the age of 16 as valedictorian of her 1941 Class.
After graduation, she worked for the Farm Bureau in Kankakee, and later attended St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in Chicago, as part of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps, she graduated as president of the 1948 class.
Kathleen married Lawrence Martin, of St. George, on Oct. 16, of the same year at St. Lawrence O’Toole Church, Essex.
She worked at St. Margaret’s Hospital in Spring Valley from 1972 to 1994, retiring at age 70.
Kathleen was a member of St. Joseph’s Church and the Altar and Rosary Society in Peru. She served as vice president (1970-1971) and president (1971-1972) of the St. Joseph’s Mother’s Club.
Surviving are eight children, Mary, of Peru, Kevin, of Peru, Edward (Vicki Eardley), of Bloomington, Margaret (Mark Hodge), of Fairview, Tenn., Tim, of Peru, Joyce, of Chicago, Greg (Linda Ballerini), of Ottumwa, Iowa, and Joan (Antuany Smith), of Seattle, Wash.; and nine grandchildren, Derrick, Brian, Cynthia, Renea, Shawn, Lawrence, Matthew and Kathleen Martin and Garrett and Jacqueline Hodge; and two great-grandsons, Russell and Dallas. She is also survived by a brother and sister, Frank (Bo) Joyce, of Atlanta, Ga., and Eileen (Mike Seymour), of Eau Claire, Wis.; sister-in-law, Liz (Tom) Joyce, of St. Robert, Mo.; and brother-in-law, John Yonke (Mary), of Grapevine, Texas.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Lawrence, in 1973; her son, Dennis, in 2012; a grandson, Daniel, in 1997; four brothers and one sister.
Memorials may be made to OSF-St. Elizabeth Hospice at osfgratefulpatient.org or St. Joseph’s Church, Peru, at stjoeperu.org.
Please sign her online guestbook at muellerfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!