BEECHER — Kathleen R. “Kaytee” Gianotti (nee Johnston), 31, of Beecher and formerly of Momence, passed away Monday (June 1, 2020).
She was a graduate of Momence High School with the class of 2006 and Olivet Nazarene University with a bachelors in arts degree.
Kaytee worked at Silva International. She was the wife for one and a half years to Joseph Gianotti. “Mama” of Betty Gianotti; daughter of Nancy (nee Benoit) and Michael Johnston; sister of Christine Alterio, Adrianne (Jeff Arcand) Johnston, Emily (Ethan) Parks and Carly Johnston; granddaughter of the late Adrien (late Bibiane) Benoit, Robert (late Christine) Johnston, Anthony “Lon” (late Josephine) LaBanca and James (late Sharon) Gianotti.
She was a cherished aunt of George Alterio, Lola Arcand, Sienna Arcand, Zephyr Arcand, Elliott Parks, Michael Parks, Benjamin Parks and Sullivan Parks; sister-in-law of Mary Rose Gianotti, Paschal Gianotti, Martin Gianotti, Stephen Gianotti, Regina Gianotti and James C. Gianotti; dear friend of many; and daughter-in-law of Bernadette (nee LaBanca) and Martin “Marty” Gianotti.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blocks east of Western Ave), Chicago Heights. Private burial services will be in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Momence.
A memorial Mass will be at a future date at St. James Church, Sauk Village.
For further information, please call 708-481-9230.
Please sign her online guestbook at panozzobros.com.
