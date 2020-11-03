KANKAKEE — Kathleen “Kacie” Danielle Vance transcended to heaven Friday (Oct. 30, 2020) due to a car accident in Limestone.
Kacie was 36 years old, born Oct. 2, 1984, in Kankakee. She was the beloved daughter to Paul and Marsha Torstrick. Kacie married the love of her life, husband Kyle Vance, on Aug. 15, 2009. Kacie was never a “girly girl” but had a little girl’s dream wedding attended by friends and family from afar. She asked her best friend in life, her mother, to be her maid of honor.
Kacie was such a great mom and loved her 10-year-old daughter, Peyton, and 6-year-old son, Brett, with all of her heart. Kacie never put her needs in front of her children, and taught them how to ride a bike, swim, read, write and play the sports that they were involved in.
She loved sports and excelled in all that she played. She was a 4-year varsity starter in soccer and basketball at Manteno High School. Kacie was a loyal Cubs and Bears fan and was more knowledgeable than most guys. She was not someone you wanted to play against in a fantasy football league.
Kacie graduated from Manteno High School in 2003 and attended Indiana State University. Kacie always wanted to work with Mom and Dad in the family trucking business and came home to do so. She was so dedicated to the job and quickly learned every aspect of the trucking business. Everyone loved working with Kacie and she was especially close with all the drivers. She treated them with care and respect, and they respected her in return. After working in the family business for more than 10 years, she retired for her dream job of raising her children.
Family was everything to Kacie. She was the big sister to her brother, Dr. Alex Torstrick, and was very proud of his academic accomplishments. Surviving Kacie are Alex and his wife, Emily, and their two sons, Liam and Gabriel, of Vermont. Even though they always lived far apart, she wanted the boys to know that she was their “favorite aunt.”
Also surviving are her grandmother, Dolores Torstrick, of Kankakee; aunts and uncles, Sandy and John Nelson, of Manteno, Joe and Barb Steffey, of Indiana, Kathy and Butch Howard, of Florida, Becky and Jeff Sutter, of Indiana, Jeanine and Blaine Martin, of Indiana, and Jennifer Ortiz, of Kankakee. Also surviving are her mother-in-law and husband, Ronda and David Long, of Bourbonnais; sister-in-law, Teri and Jacob Durham, of Arkansas; brothers-in-law, Klint Fields, of Martinton, Josh Fields, of Texas, and Korey Fields, of Kankakee. Kacie also had several cousins and was a loving aunt to several nieces and nephews. She was especially close to her Uncle John and Aunt Sandy, who were always there for her.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Marshall and Norma Steffey; grandfather, Donald Torstrick; uncle, Mark Torstrick; and father-in-law, Don Fields.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. A short funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, also at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Manteno.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
