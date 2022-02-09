kathie bush

KANKAKEE — Kathie A. Bush, 71, of Kankakee, passed away Feb. 2, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Jan. 21, 1951, in Gary, Ind., the daughter of Lisand Jr. and Norma Jean (Rowlinson) Bales. Kathie married Emory Bush on July 28, 1979, at Zion Baptist Church in Kankakee.
Kathie worked for Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee.
Most of all, Kathie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family.
Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Emory Bush; one son, Dana Jon Greenley, of Manteno; two daughters, Denise and Bobby Joshway, of Indianapolis, Ind., and Danielle Rawlings, of Kankakee; her mother, Norma Rowlinson, of Kankakee; one stepsister, Melanie Bales-Otano (Nancy), of Indiana; one brother, Dennis and Barb Bales, of St. Anne; eight grandchildren, including special grandson, Trenton Brewton; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her father; and stepfather, Ed Rogers.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, until the noon funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
