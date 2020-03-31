BRAIDWOOD — Katherine Rebecca Mitchell (nee Bumpous), 95, of Braidwood, passed away peacefully Saturday (March 28, 2020) at Heritage Health in Dwight.
She was born Oct. 15, 1924, in Ballard County, Ky., the daughter of Curtis and Baina (nee Carpenter) Bumpous. Her parents preceded her in death.
Katherine married John W. Mitchell on Oct. 26, 1946.
She was a wonderful homemaker who loved her family greatly.
Surviving are four sons, Ronald (Deborah) Mitchell, of Braidwood, Steve (Sue) Mitchell, of South Wilmington, Tim (Kim) Mitchell, of Braidwood, and Mike “Murph” (Diane) Mitchell, of Wilmington; three daughters, Dianne (late Robert) Schaal, of Custer Park, Janice (late William) Waliczek, of Braidwood, and Sandy (Raymond) Lewis, of Braidwood; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, William (Barb) Bumpous, of Union Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Mitchell; grandson, Brian Bormet; two brothers, Curtis (Betty) Bumpous Jr. and Joe (Mildred) Bumpous; and one sister, Edwina Dale.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Custer Township Cemetery in Custer Park.
