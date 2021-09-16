MARION, Ohio — Katherine Elizabeth Hill, lovingly known as “Katie” by friends and “Nana” by family, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Monday (Sept. 13, 2021). Katie lived in Marion, Ohio, and was 101¾ years old.
Katie was born Jan. 20, 1920, in Delaware, Ohio, the daughter of George T. and Dora J. (Fulton) Clark; and moved to Marion at a young age. Her parents preceded her in death.
She attended Marion Harding High School, graduating in 1936 at the age of 16.
Being a progressive woman from a young age, Katie was the first in her class to start driving, at the age of 9, and luckily only hit the garage once. Shortly after graduation, Katie’s father was able to help her gain employment at Marion Power Shovel where she worked as an executive secretary. She later found work at the Depot, J.C. Penny’s and with John Ashworth attorney. She retired in 1984 from Fairfield Engineering. Katie was proud of the fact that she was able to walk out the door every day to help provide for her family who she loved more than anything.
Katie married the love of her life, Walter “Walt” Hill, on March 14, 1943. The two were set up on a blind date while Walt was on leave from World War II. Walt saw her at a local bowling alley and after a little persuasion, their first date was seeing, a then popular, Orchestra in Columbus. The two spent 62 years together, raising two daughters, loving two grandchildren and spoiling great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Walt preceded her in death Feb. 5, 2005.
Katie loved her family more than anything. She was the first to host family get-togethers making sure everyone felt welcomed and loved. Christmas at the Hill house was always full of love, food and as many presents as possible. Katie’s ability to make everyone feel like family was a true display of her character.
She had a knack for collecting anything and everything. Katie loved to decorate her house for every season of the year and there was sure to be something cat themed. Her collection of red glass, angels, yard ornaments and cats brought a smile to everyone’s face, until they had to be moved.
Katie was a lifelong Christian, being raised Methodist. After attending a Bible study with a friend, she found her home at the Marion First Church of The Nazarene. Always helping others, Katie and Walt were supporters of AA and ALANON.
She will be missed by her daughters, Jane Hill, of Marion, and formerly of Kankakee, and Deborah (Jim) Werbel, of McMurry, Pa.; granddaughter, Robin (Cris) Unger, four great-grandchildren; three nephews, Craig (Marsha) Clark, Brian Clark and John (Betty) Clark; two great-nieces, Jenni (Jeff) Smart and Leslie (Chris) Green; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Clark.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Richard “Dick” Clark; and grandson, Richard Werbel.
Visitation will be from noon on Friday, Sept. 17, until the 2 p.m. funeral service, both at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion, Ohio. The Rev. David Gossard will officiate. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to The Marion First Church of The Nazarene, Homeless to Homes Animal Sanctuary or Wounded Warriors.
Funeral arrangements are by Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, Marion, Ohio.
Please sign her online guestbook at snyderfuneralhomes.com.