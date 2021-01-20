ST. ANNE — Katherine “Kay” Marie Harris, 80, of St. Anne, passed away peacefully Saturday (June 16, 2021) at Miller Health Center, Kankakee.
Kay was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Jan. 27, 1940, to parents Watson and Margaret Wyse. She grew up in Manteno, and married James Harris on Sept. 21, 1958.
She ran her own business out of her home making custom-made draperies for various local home interior decorators for more than 35 years. She was instrumental, along with other parents, in creating what is now the River Valley Special Recreation Association.
Kay loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and collecting angels.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and her son, Chris Harris.
Surviving are her husband, James Harris; daughter, Karen Coveyou; three grandchildren, Kelli (Josh) Clymer, Kasey (Eric) Hartman and Daniel (Jessie) Guimond; seven great-grandchildren, Caleb and Khloe Clymer, Kallie, Reid and Kathryn Hartman and Ryder and Rowyn Guimond. She is also survived by sisters, Joy Hatfield and Lois Stewart; and a brother, Tom (Elizabeth) Wyse.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private service will be at a later date this Spring.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
