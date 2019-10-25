Karrie Jean Vickery, 53, formerly of Momence, passed away Sept. 23, 2019, in California.
She attended Grace Baptist Academy, where she was a cheerleader for 6 years (2 years in grade school and 4 years in high school). Karrie Jean graduated valedictorian, was awarded the valedictorian college scholarship and was an Illinois State Scholar.
Karrie Jean went to Calvin College and Grand Rapids Baptist College for her degree and then received her master’s degree from the University of Southern California in professional technical business and scientific writing.
She was CEO and co-owner of Bleu Jean Music, and also composer, songwriter, manager and promoter and producer editor.
Karrie Jean was a member of AmpSurf, a California Surf Clinic.
Surviving are her parents, Jack and Shirley Vickery, of Momence; and her brothers, David and Matthew Vickery.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private services will be at a later date.
