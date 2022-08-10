Karl Knauth

MILFORD — Karl Phillip Knauth, 84, of Milford, passed away Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022) at his home in rural Milford.

Karl was born Dec. 22, 1937, in Chicago, a son of Otto and Sarah (Morse) Knauth. He married Joyce Johnson on Aug. 13, 1960, in Watseka.

Surviving are his wife, Joyce Knauth, of Milford; two sons, Keith (Marsha) Knauth and Kirk (Tana) Knauth, all of Watseka; grandchildren, Kyle (Ellen) Knauth, of Milford, Kassandra (Jordan) Hurliman, of Cissna Park, Kelcy (Ryan) Kunce, of Sheldon, Kinsey Knauth, of Sheldon, and Konnor Knauth, of Watseka; great-grandchildren, Kolton and Knox Knauth, Kenlie and Kamryn Kunce, and one more little one on the way; siblings, Kurt (Betty) Knauth, of Fort Myers, Fla., Kenneth (Becky) Knauth, of Watertown, Wis., Ruth (Walter) Marcis, of Greensboro, Ga., and Marie (William) Bittner, of Albany, Wis.

