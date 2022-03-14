Karen Sutfin

WATSEKA — Karen Kay Sutfin, 72, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (March 8, 2022).
She was born Oct. 4, 1949, in Robinson, the daughter of Murray and Rowena (Angel) Newlin. Her parents preceded her in death.
Karen married Joseph Sutfin on June 27, 1970, in Robinson. He survives, of Watseka. Other survivors include two daughters, Samantha (Jeff) Petersen, of Watseka, and Mollie (Mike) Dudgeon, of Fairfax, Calif.; along with five grandchildren, Natalie (17) and Cara (14) Petersen and Isla (8), Oliver (6) and Milo (3) Dudgeon.
Karen was a Watseka Unit 9 school teacher for more than 20 years, having taught at both Woodland and Glenn Raymond schools. There she touched the lives of countless students, parents and co-workers with her love for learning, warm smile and embracing spirit. After retirement, she remained involved as a board member of the Academic Foundation, focusing on raising money to further enhance the educational needs of the school district.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Watseka, where she volunteered an extraordinary amount of hours supporting the food pantry, rummage sale and other needs of the church and community. Karen was always the first person to help a neighbor or community member in need, offering rides to doctor’s appointments, making food or mentoring a student. In recent times, she enjoyed her early morning walks with friends and Thursday morning coffee club. Karen was a huge supporter and actively involved in Watseka sporting events, often known to many as the “sports grandma.” A person rarely saw Karen without the love of her life, Joe, a couple that was always visible together in the community. One of her greatest joys and accomplishments was being a grandma to her five grandchildren. She was not only a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family, but loved by everyone she ever met. She always spoke positively of others and is remembered by all as one of the kindest, sweetest and most genuine people they’ve had the joy of meeting.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the First United Methodist Church in Watseka.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at The First United Methodist Church in Watseka. Private burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Watseka High School Athletic Boosters or Unit 9 Academic Foundation.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
