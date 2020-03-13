Karen Laffoon

SHELDON — Karen Yvonne Laffoon, 79, of Sheldon, passed away peacefully Monday (March 9, 2020) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Citizens’ Living Center in Chrisman, with family and friends by her side.
She was born Sept. 17, 1940, in Hoopeston, the daughter of George K. Bee and Helen L. Cade (Ray Ramsey). Karen married Kenneth Rex Laffoon on Feb. 23, 1957, in Sheldon. He preceded her in death June 6, 2008.
Karen and Rex lived in Sheldon for over 45 years. While devoting her life to Rex, her children and grandchildren, Karen enjoyed reading, gardening and sweets.
Surviving are three daughters, Kassandra K. Smith (Jason), of Hume, Debora L. Burton (Terry), of Sheldon, Michelle L. Yallaly (Quintin), of Lincoln, Neb.: two sons, Kenneth R. Laffoon Jr. (Stacy), of Pensacola, Fla., and Randall G. Laffoon (Barbara), of Sheldon. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Ray Ramsey; one sister, Sharon Ramsey; and one grandson, Kristopher Daniel.
There will be a private family memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, in the Buswell Cemetery in rural Kentland, Ind.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice.
