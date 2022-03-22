GILMAN — Karen Lou Howard, 77, of Gilman, passed away Wednesday (March 16, 2022) at Gilman Nursing Home.
Karen was born Jan. 10, 1945, in Watseka, the daughter of John and Lela (Wolfe) Gerdes. She married L. Austin Howard on Aug. 23, 1985, in Watseka. He survives, of Gilman.
Other survivors include three daughters, Angel (Jack) Glenn, of Front Royal, Va., Mary Lynn (Hersh) Kessler, of Paris, and Linda Kay Howard, of Paris; two sons, Rick Hull, of Cissna Park, and Lyman Austin Howard II (RaeAnne), of Rocky Mount, N.C.; one brother, Ron (Cheryl) Gerdes, of Ashkum; one sister, Shirley Alberts, of Michigan; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers-in-law, Gary Alberts and Wesley Howard; two sisters-in-law, Pat Howard and Carolyn Howard; one nephew, Bruce Alberts; and her mother-in-law and father-in law, Ruth and Cloyce Howard.
Karen was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman and Kankakee Chapter 143 of Women of the Moose.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, March 28, until the noon memorial service at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Burial will follow in Ashkum Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice, Moose Charities or Uplifted Care Hospice in Bourbonnais.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.