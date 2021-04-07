BOURBONNAIS — Karen DuMontelle, 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (April 6, 2021) at her home.
She was born June 11, 1947, in Monona, Iowa, the daughter of Axel and Wilma (Spohrer) Ankerstar.
Karen was raised by her mother and stepfather, Frank and Wilma Sims, after her father’s unexpected passing. Karen married Lester DuMontelle Jr. on Jan. 1, 1972, in Momence. He preceded her in death Feb. 12, 2001.
She had worked in the menswear department at Blains Farm & Fleet.
Karen loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved her rescue dog, Bailey. Karen enjoyed spending time lunching with her retired friends’ group. She was a great cook who enjoyed sharing her talent with family and friends.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Frank DuMontelle, of Bourbonnais, and Tyler and Jennifer DuMontelle, of Manteno; one daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Eric Tietje, of North Aurora; six grandchildren, Hannah, Clara, Rebecca, Alyssa, Matthew and Adam; two brothers-in-law, Patrick West and Paul DuMontelle; one sister-in-law, Dollie DuMontelle; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, Lester DuMontelle Jr., she was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Frank Sims; and one sister, Paulette Ankerstar.
The DuMontelle family would like to invite their family and friends to a celebration of life from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the celebration of life.
Memorials may be made to River Valley Animal Rescue.
