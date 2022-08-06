Karen Dionne

BOURBONNAIS — Karen Marie Dionne, 66, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022) at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tenn.

She was born March 8, 1956, in Kankakee, the daughter of Leonard and Rose Baker Ostrowski. Karen married Gary J. Dionne on June 21, 1975, in Bourbonnais. He preceded her in death July 13, 2014.

Karen retired from CIGNA after 43 years of service.

Recommended for you