Karen Diefenbach

HERSCHER — Karen K. Diefenbach, 78, of Herscher, passed away Thursday (Nov. 26, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Sept. 17, 1942, in Kankakee, the daughter of Everett and Florence (Smith) Diefenbach.
Karen attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing. She was employed at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee, as an R.N. for 35 years.
She was a lifetime member of Grand Prairie United Methodist Church.
Karen loved her parents’ farm, nature, animals and going to county fairs, especially the Sandwich Fair. The Fall season was her favorite when she enjoyed going for rides in the country, raising pumpkins and collecting things.
She enjoyed her pets, especially her cats, Susie and Tom, and her dog, Shep.
Surviving are her caregivers, Anya Bauer and Eduardo Bernabe; special friends, Richard and Joyce Cochran; along with many cousins and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents.
The graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, in Grand Prairie Cemetery, Bonfield, with the Rev. Keith Blankenship officiating.
Memorials may be made to Grand Prairie United Methodist Church or the Kankakee Humane Society.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
