Karen Bush

MANTENO — Karen L. Bush, 79, of Manteno, passed away Sunday (Feb. 6, 2022) at her home.
She was born Aug. 20, 1942, in Kankakee, the daughter of Percy and Ruby (Ferrell) Hester. Karen married Dale Bush on July 8, 1995.
Karen was a billing specialist.
She was a very spiritual woman, very caring and always putting others first. She was a loving “Nana,” mother and wife. Karen enjoyed sewing, reading and knitting. She was meticulously organized and the best Snickerdoodle maker.
Surviving are her husband, Dale Bush, of Manteno; one son, Todd Marcotte (Cathy Velasquez), of Chicago; three daughters, Cassie Glynn, of Tinley Park, Abby and Damon Graham, of Danville, and Marissa Janowski, of Limestone; eight grandchildren, Morgan, Clara, Olivia, Elisha, Noah, Brenna, Sebastian and Emilia; several special nieces; and a loving extended family.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Patty Overright; and her beloved dog, Riley.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, also at the funeral home. Private family interment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
