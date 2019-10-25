Kandace “Kandy” Marie Kane, 56, of Alvarado, Texas, passed away Oct. 1, 2019.
She was born in Kankakee, on Sept. 9, 1963, the daughter of Larry F. Kane and Donna L. (Johnston) Kane, and had lived in Texas for the past 34 years.
Kandy enjoyed watching all sports, playing darts and billiards competitively, and enjoyed spending time with her loving family, friends and pets. Her great sense of humor and infectious laughter will be deeply missed by all.
Surviving are two brothers, Patrick (and Kimberly) Kane, of Texas, Mike (and Denise) Kane, of North Carolina, along with numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her mother and father.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Kandy will be laid to rest beside her parents in Prairie Dell Cemetery at a later date near her childhood home in Iroquois, during a private family service.
Memorials may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.
