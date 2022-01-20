DANFORTH — Kameron Reed Wilken, 23, of Danforth, gained his Angel wings Sunday (Jan. 16, 2022).
Kameron was born March 27, 1998, the son of Reed and Shelly Wilken, in Kankakee.
After Kameron graduated from Iroquois West in 2016, he pursued his lifelong dream of driving a truck over the road. He was born into the life of trucking coming into this world at 10 lbs. 4 oz. on the Mid-America Trucking Show weekend.
Kameron was an honest, loyal man and a friend known across the country to give the shirt off his back. He was the brightest light that will continue to shine on everyone he knew and loved.
He began his career with Farm Dawg Trucking, Inc., in 2016. He started K. Wilken Trucking, Inc., where he owned and operated his truck. In December of 2021, Kameron was granted his own authority.
Kameron enjoyed being on the road, making friends at truck shows, Harleys, shooting pool, golfing and snowmobiling. He had a natural talent for anything he tried his hand at.
Preceding him in death were his Grandma Carlene Wilken and Great-Grandma Mason Buchanan.
Surviving are his parents, Shelly Wilken and Reed (Kim) Wilken; his sisters, Keagon (John) Urban, Karlyn (Gavin) Warmbold and Kaleigh (Anthony) Valandingham; his grandparents, Donald and Jo Wilken, and Ron and Ruby Knight; and his girlfriend, Allison Cornwell. He was the proud uncle to Ainsley, Chase and Andrew Urban, Walker Warmbold, and Konnar, Blake and Rylie Valandingham.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Iroquois West High School. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Brian King officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Danforth Cemetery in Danforth.
Memorials may be made to the Kameron Wilken Memorial Fund.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
