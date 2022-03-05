...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ this evening to 9 AM CST /10
AM EST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
KANKAKEE — Justin C. Smith, 34, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (March 1, 2022) at his home.
He was born Jan. 8, 1988, in Joliet, the son of Carl Smith Sr. and Mary McGuire. Justin married Andrea Janik on Oct. 22, 2011, at Island City Baptist Church in Wilmington.
Justin was a truck driver.
He enjoyed playing video games and going on camping trips. He loved his cats.
Surviving are his wife, Andrea Smith, of Kankakee; his father and stepmother, Carl Sr. and Michelle Smith, of Alaska; his mother and stepfather, Mary and Jim Lynn, of Wilmington; three brothers, Michael McGuire, of Kansas City, Mo., Travis and Zixia Smith, of Washington State, and Carl Smith Jr., of Alaska; two half-brothers, Cameron and Ashley Smith, of Kankakee, and Brandon Smith, of Kankakee; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Antoni and Dawn Janik, of Wilmington; and two sisters-in-law, Ashley Janik, of Coal City, and Casey Janik (Jeremy), of Chicago.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Monday, March 7, until the 5 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.