June E. McLuckie (nee Guardia), 96, of Coal City, passed away Friday (Oct. 18, 2019) at Miller Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.
Born June 4, 1923, on the Gaurdia Family Farm in Braceville, June Elaine was a daughter of Leno “Leo” and Edith (Menietto) Guardia. She attended the Braceville Grade School and went on to graduate from Gardner-South Wilmington High School. Following her graduation, June worked several jobs in various capacities with Delaney’s, Stone and Webster, Sanderson and Porter Elwood Ordinance Plant and Grinchuck’s Pant Factory in Braidwood. It was Dec. 7, 1946, when she married John Wilton “Bill” McLuckie in the Braceville United Methodist Church, and together they settled down and made their home in Coal City. In addition to raising her family, June assisted with the family business, The Best Potato Chip Company, and later went to work for Montgomery Wards in Coal City, until retiring.
One who had meticulous organizational skills and high energy, June loved staying active in her church and community. She was a member of the Coal City United Methodist Church, where she was involved in the Evening Star Circle; she was a charter member of the Junior League, which formed the first kindergarten in Coal City; and she served many years as the bookkeeper for the Miner’s Club. June’s artistry and tremendous knowledge of plants and flowers produced countless pressed flower crafts, and yielded a yard that was a sight to be seen. She also took pleasure in fossil hunting with her father-in-law and mother-in-law, and was proud to maintain their vast collection, which in part is currently held today in the Smithsonian.
A great collector, scrapbooker, photographer and overall historian of social history, June leaves a legacy which is only overshadowed by her cheerful demeanor and unforgettable smile.
Survivors include her son, Robert (Helen) McLuckie, of Cottonwood, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Tracy (Joe) Roberts, of Streamwood, Jill Giffhorn, of Nettles, Calif., Melissa (Keith) Olson, of Morris, and Megan (Nick) Crawford, of Coal City; seven great-grandchildren, Justin Konertz, Tyler Enderby, Autumn Giffhorn, Hunter Giffhorn, Kaleb Olson, Owen Olson and Isadora Crawford; two great-great-grandchildren, Taylor Konertz and Lillian Enderby; her stepbrother, Kenneth (Alice) Berta, of Seattle, Wash.; and niece and nephews, Lee Davito, of Bloomington, Kim Reilly, of Shorewood, Terry Davito, of Bloomington, and Joe (Jill) Davito, of Island Lake.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Bill (2000); two sons, Billy (1966) and Jerry (2016); sister, Betty (Joe) Davito (2015); stepsister, Dorothy Hulbert; and her dear friend and companion, Robert Inman (2017).
Per June’s wishes, her body has been donated for anatomical study. She will be placed along with her late husband Bill in the columbarium wall in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, at a later date.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 East McArdle Road, Coal City. The family will greet friends and share a memorial meal in the church fellowship hall immediately following the services.
In light of June’s bright personality and love of color, everyone attending the services is encouraged to wear the color yellow, or bright color of choice.
Preferred memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Carbon Hill Museum or to the Coal City Unit 1 Foundation, for an Art Scholarship, which will be named in June’s memory.
