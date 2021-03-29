MEMPHIS, Tenn. — June Grisham Thomason was born Feb. 22, 1940, in Pontotoc County, Miss. She passed away Thursday (March 25, 2021) from complications due to COVID-19.
As the oldest of six children, June worked hard on the family farm and helped tend to her siblings.
June graduated from Ecru High School in 1958 and moved to Memphis, Tenn., where she was employed in the accounting department at Sears and retired from Baddour’s as the manager of personnel records.
She married Guy Hugh Thomason, her high school sweetheart, in 1959. Guy and June were married for 61 wonderful years.
Many weekends found them in their Mississippi cabin visiting with siblings. June was an avid reader and loved to sew, knit, crochet, quilt and cross stitch. She lovingly made many items by hand that will be cherished by their lucky recipients. Most of these talents were self-taught as she was left-handed and most instructors taught right-handed. She was given the nickname “Mama June” by a nephew, Jeff, who along with other family members loved and admired her. “Mama June” was devoted to her children and grandchildren, teaching them hard work, kindness and goodness. Each enjoyed their many talks with her and hearing her infectious laugh.
June was a member of Southland Baptist Church and later, First Baptist Church Fisherville.
Surviving are her husband, Guy; son, Barry (Theresa) Thomason; daughter, Lisa (Peter) Hodge; her grandchildren, Kevin (Deborah) Thomason, Grace Thomason, Luke Thomason, Ethan Hodge and Connor Hodge; her siblings, Ann (Glynn) Bateman, Jim Grisham, Malinda (Ricky) Kirk and Frances (Eddie) Coltharp; along with several nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Carlton and Grace Grisham; and one brother, James Grisham.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, March 29, until the noon funeral services at First Baptist Church Fisherville, located at 11893 Macon Road, Eads, TN 38028. Interment will immediately follow in the First Baptist Church Fisherville Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Fisherville.
Due to the increased cases of COVID-19, everyone is encouraged to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Funeral arrangements are by Brent Taylor and Paul B. McCarver Funeral Directors in Memphis, Tenn., phone 901-707-8115.
