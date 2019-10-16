June H. Cianci, 80, of Bourbonnais and Hesperus, Colo., passed away peacefully in her sleep early Oct. 8, 2019.
Born in Chicago, on June 22, 1939, the daughter of Nils and Irene (Eastman) Anderson. She graduated from Hirsch High School in Chicago, and worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance.
June married Frank E. Cianci on Sept. 21, 1963, at St. Sabina’s Church in Chicago. They eventually moved to Bourbonnais in 1969 after living in Boulder, Colo., and Kankakee from 1966 to 1969.
She was a 51-year member of Maternity BVM Catholic Church, and the St. Ann Sodality/CCW.
June worked for the Carpenters’ Union; Saga Foods, serving hot lunches to children at Shabonna and LeVasseur Elementary Schools; Kankakee County Fair; the Herald/Country Market, Carson Pirie Scott; and the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad for the last 27 years.
Over the years, she was a steadfast advocate and protector for her family’s overall health and well-being. She enjoyed household duties, cooking and decorating for each season. June was also a dedicated volunteer, 4-H mom, head nurse for the family barn animals and pets, snowmobile safety instructor, and anything else that was needed.
Frank and June began their summers in Durango, Colo., in 1991. In 1992, she began working at the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad in the gift shop, and eventually moved to reservations. She really loved that position, talking to people all over the world, and helping them with their vacation plans. June loved country music and dancing at the Wildhorse Saloon in Durango, Colo., her beloved White Sox, and anything related to family. She also enjoyed oil painting and cross stitching.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Frank E. Cianci, of Hesperus, Colo., and Bourbonnais; her daughter, Sandra Cianci, of Bourbonnais; her son, Frank T. Cianci, of Bourbonnais; sister, Sandra Jobanis, of Bourbonnais; nephews, niece, cousins and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her in-laws, Alphonse and Josephine Cianci; Helen Cianci; brother-in-law, John Jobanis; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Nick and Gilda (Cianci) Pancotto; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life, hosted by the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad family, was held at the DSNGRR Grange Hall Oct. 13, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Memorial Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.
